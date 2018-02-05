SARASOTA – Behind the curly red hair and behind the scenes at the Sarasota Opera House is Brittany Rappise, who fell in love with wig making in college.

“We did a production of Guys and Dolls, and our wigs were kind of a mess, so I volunteered to fix them up, and I designed every show at school after that,” Rappise said.

She got her Master’s in wig and makeup design, and now she’s the wig and makeup designer for Sarasota Opera.

“A lot of what we do is styling the wigs and building the wigs for all of our shows for the season,” Rappise said.

Adjusting hairlines and tying in hairs one by one.

“On a daily basis we are roller setting, styling, we’re getting wigs on to head blocks, doing fittings,” Rappise said.

She builds wigs from scratch, taking anywhere from 50-80 hours.

“We get a new challenge everyday, even when we do the same show twelve times,” Rappise said. “We get fun people in our chairs, and we get to do makeup everyday, and we have the fun jobs.”

Rappise is the last person the performer sees before hitting the stage.

“They get their costume, they get into their character, and we are the polishing, finishing touch,” Rappise said. “It gives them that extra ‘oomph,’ and it makes me feel really good when they see themselves in the mirror and are happy with how they look as the character.”

But her work doesn’t stop when the curtains go up.

“My way of trying to give back is to make wigs for medical patients if I can,” Rappise said. “Being able to be a part of someone’s life by giving them back something they lost is really special, and I feel it’s really important.”

From cancer to alopecia, Rappise offsets the monetary and emotional expense people losing their locks have to pay.

“I mean, it makes you get teared up a little bit because a hair is a huge part of who you are,” Rappise said. “So losing that and being able to give it back to someone is really meaningful.”

If you know somebody who is in need of a wig or wants to donate their hair, contact SNN or the Sarasota Opera House.