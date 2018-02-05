SARASOTA COUNTY – The Sarasota County School District and the Sarasota Classified Teachers Association reach an agreement on a new two-year deal.

According the the Herald-Tribune, the agreement does away with the step salary schedule, which allowed teachers hired before July 1, 2009, known as grandfathered teachers, to have annual raises based on how many years they had worked with the district. It also institutes merit-based pay for all teachers.

Teachers with a highly effective evaluation will receive a 4.25% pay increase. Those with an effective performance evaluation will receive a 3.25% increase, while Non-instructional employees will receive a 3.75% increase.

The settlement is not yet set in stone. Both the unions’ bargaining units and the Sarasota County School Board will have to approve it.