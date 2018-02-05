SARASOTA – The girls basketball district playoffs take place this week, and we have several schools on the Suncoast who could get to Lakeland for the Final Four, and maybe a championship.

The 5–seeded Sarasota Sailors taking on Palmetto. And the Sailors were up big in the 3rd quarter, but off the Tigers miss is Ambria Ranking for the follow.

The Sailors with good ball movement and Kate Meyer dishes to Julia Dobbert for the basket.

The Tigers coming up and its Rankin again as she is the beneficiary of a nice pass for the bucket.

However, the Sailors would win big as Sophie Giardina makes the steal and then hits Downtown Kelly Brown for the hoop and the Sailors win. They will play Lakewood Ranch Wednesday night.