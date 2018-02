PALMETTO – One person is dead after a shooting in Palmetto.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the shooting around 10 P.M. Sunday, February 4.

Upon arrival, 55-year-old Alvin Ducre was pronounced dead and 39-year-old Amy Smith was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Officials say the shooting was not random and detectives do have a suspect who has not yet been charged.