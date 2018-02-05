SARASOTA – Sarasota County and the city are fighting homelessness together, but now the question is where can those without a home afford to live?

According to the Herald-Tribune, there’s housing proposed for 2901 Fruitville road, a $19.8 million, 80-unit project called Arbor Village.

Made possible with government grants, the venture is a partnership between a Tampa-based affordable housing developer and a sarasota nonprofit.

The village has a maximum capacity of 88 people. Sarasota Director of Housing and Community Development, Don Hadsell, says the number of new permanent supportive housing units needed in the city alone at around 150.