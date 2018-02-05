MANATEE COUNTY – A man is arrested Sunday, February 4, after trying to lure a young girl into a vehicle.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Rolando Bautista has been charged with luring or enticing a child for unlawful purposes.

According to the report, the mother of a ten-year-old girl told authorities Bautista drove past a residence several times in the 5700 block of 13th Street East. As the girl was walking in the front yard to a neighbor’s house, Bautista parked his car, then allegedly told the victim, “come here pretty girl, get in my car and we will go to the park.”

The girl immediately ran inside to tell her mother. Witnesses detained Bautista until deputies arrived. He was arrested without incident.