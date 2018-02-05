SARASOTA – The Haven’s new aquatic therapy center celebrates a groundbreaking.

With the help of the Fryer family, ‘Judy’s Oasis’ will be a pool area on the Haven’s campus.

The Haven’s CEO and President, Brad Jones, says the pool will be a therapeutic escape for people with disabilities. The pool will have beach side entries and will be fully accessible with a lift system.

“The families have been super excited about it,” says Jones. “The community’s super excited about it, there’s really nothing like it in the area, so we’re really excited to have something new and different and be sort of a pioneer when it comes to resources.”

The Haven places a heavy emphasis on getting adults with disabilities into the workforce. Jones says the pool will help emphasize the importance of everyday health and fitness.

The pool complex will take just about three months to complete.