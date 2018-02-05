MANATEE COUNTY – It’s a warning to parents and children to always remain alert.

Hanseon Pacheco is relieved his daughter is safe after deputies say a man attempted to lure her into his car Sunday, February 5.

Deputies say 35-year-old Rolando Bautista drove past the house on the 5700 block of 13th Street several times. When he saw the young girl, he said, “Come here pretty girl, get in my car and we will go to the park.”

“He was there to take someone, there were a lot of kids here five there, three here, two over there,” said Pacheco.

The girl ran inside her home and alerted her mother. Deputies say she did the right thing.

“It’s a very scary situation, you’re only ten years old but she ran and got help,” said Dave Bristow, Spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Pacheco was unable to flee the scene because neighbors stepped in to help.

“They took the keys from the guy and he was going walking,” and then the cops got him,” said Pacheco.

“By the time we got there, the person was being held by several people in the neighborhood,” said Bristow.

However, the Sheriff’s Office says it’s never ideal to take matters into your own hands. Pacheco says the man would have gotten away if they didn’t and the outcome for another kid could have been much worse.

Bautista is charged with luring or enticing a child for unlawful purposes.