SARASOTA COUNTY – Its crunch time with only eight days left before the election. Candidates for the District 72 seat make their final push for the right to go to Tallahassee.

The seat for district 72 is up for grabs after Republican Alex Miller resigned from the position.

Candidates James Buchanan, Alison Foxall and Margaret Good made their case while answering questions from voters Monday at Gulf and Bay Club.

They tackled topics ranging from climate change to abortion and immigration.

SNN crew asked the candidates how they plan to finish this final week and how to convince voters they are the right person for the job.

“We’re out every day talking to voters knocking on their doors talking to them on the phone because I want to make sure that every single person in Sarasota knows that I am going go to Tallahassee and actually represent the interests of Sarasota, “says Margaret Good Democrat candidate.

“We’re going to continue to work hard for each and every vote, and I ask those Republicans those Democrats those Independents that are going to support us please make sure you turn out, “says James Buchanan Republican candidate.

“I know a lot of people have given up on election system in general. They’ve given up on politics they’re tired of the two party system. My message to them is it’s in their hands it’s really about every single vote, “says Alison Foxall Libertarian candidate.

Democrat candidate Margaret Good received an endorsement from former vice president Joe Biden. Early voting has already begun and the election is February 13.