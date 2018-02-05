MANATEE COUNTY – The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County has extended the data collection period for health concerns attributed to Bayshore High School.

According to a release from the Health Department in Manatee County, process is extended through Friday, March 30. It started collecting patient data from Bayshore High School students, faculty and staff on December 1.

If you or a member of your family attended the school between 1962 through today, and you have been diagnosed with cancer of any kind, the Department of Health asks that you participate by completing and either hand-delivering or mailing a completed patient listing form here.