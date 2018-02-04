SARASOTA – It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl Sunday without the food! This means wings, pizza and subs.

Joey D’s pizzeria on North Tamiami Trail says Super Bowl Sunday is one of their busiest. Although the Chicagoan spot isn’t being represented in the Super Bowl this year, they did bring the food.

The biggest hit was chicken wings. The restaurant says they sold eight to 10,000 Sunday.

Manager Robert Joyce says the pizzeria was prepared for a busy night. “Super Bowl Sunday, people call in and they want it at halftime generally, which is hard to do because we don’t really know what time halftime is,” he said, “We’re probably going to be twice as busy as usual. We planned ahead knowing that it’s going to happen. We ordered more product and we have a lot more staff on today.”

Joey D’s has four locations on the Suncoast. They’ll be open until 11 P.M. Suoer Bowl Sunday.