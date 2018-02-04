SARASOTA – After scoring the National Championship title over the summer, the Sarasota Ski–A–Rees water ski team is back for more.

Bleachers were packed Sunday, February 4, at the Sarasota Bayfront. The team kicked off their season with a free show filled with formations, posing and jumps.

The team is hosting shows every Sunday afternoon at 2 P.M. until May 6th.

A member on the team, Lance Robbins said, “We’ve been doing this for a very long time and the first show is always a very exciting one to get the season started. We’re just excited to get the team back together. We took some time off for November and December when it’s busy with the holidays and everything. But it’s fun—we call ourselves a family. It’s nice to have the family all back together.”

Ski–A–Rees is a nonprofit, dedicated to helping residents of all ages learn how to water ski and educating skiers about water safety. They’re always welcoming new members.