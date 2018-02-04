SARASOTA – Suncoast residents laced up their shoes bright and early Sunday, February 4, at the Van Wezel for the Sarasota Music Half-Marathon.

Hosted by Metro Diner, participants jammed out, running by bands 42 times throughout the course.

Some trained extensively like Blake Riley, finishing first in less than an hour and 15 minutes, while others participated in a Rockin’ 10K race.

For Denise Howell, nothing was going to stop her from crossing the finish line.

“Just to say that I finished is good,” Denise said.

“She’s a brain cancer survivor of over four years and just had a second episode start up a few months ago. So we’re back on the same road we started. So it was important for us to do this race,” said her husband, Jeff.

After runners collected their medals, the party continued with a concert featuring Sarasota’s Jah Movement.