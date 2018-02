SARASOTA – Old School owner Karl Raffurty says he looks forward to the Super Bowl every year.

This year, Old School offered Super Bowl giveaways, along with beer, food and liquor specials.

“It’s my favorite day of the year, but what’s sad is footballs coming to and end,” Raffurty said. “It’s gonna be a great party; it’s gonna be a blast, and then afterward we have karaoke starting at 10:00. It’s gonna be Sunday fun day here at Old School.”