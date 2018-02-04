BRADENTON – Bradenton resident Brendan McDowell was out with his girlfriend when he got the call.

“… from ADT saying my alarm went off and that someone had breached the front door of the house,” McDowell said.

McDowell checked his doorbell camera footage and saw it wasn’t exactly an intruder. It was Amazon.

“Someone came to the front door, put in the code to unlock it, and put a package in,” McDowell said. “So [I] noticed it was a delivery but not sure how they got in or how they knew the code.”

The man didn’t enter the home but immediately went to the keypad before knocking, so McDowell wanted answers from the company.

“They responded fairly quickly from a social media post I did, and they identified that there was an old gate code for a community I used to live in attached to my account,” McDowell said.

Which happened to be the code to open the front door to his new Bradenton home.

Amazon has a system called Amazon Key, where you can arrange for a delivery driver to put the package inside, but McDowell doesn’t have that subscription.

Amazon e-mailed him back, saying after he removes the code, this would be the last time.

“[I’m] still processing, just creepy,” McDowell said, “kinda felt violated.”

He still plans on using the service; he just is left feeling a little unsettled.

“Make sure something like this doesn’t happen again or happen to someone else or happen to the wrong person, you know?” McDowell said.

We were unable to reach Amazon for a comment.