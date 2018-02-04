ELLENTON – Manatee County deputies respond to an aggravated battery to discover an apparent suicide.

According to a Sheriff’s Office report, it happened Saturday, February 3, around 9 A.M. in the 1000 Block of 41st Avenue East in Ellenton at Tidevue Estates, a 55+ community. Deputies found Marla Lindsay bleeding from a possible altercation.

Lindsay’s roommate was found Saturday morning several blocks away from the scene, dead from an apparent suicide.

Detectives believe the roommate may have been involved in the aggravated battery.

“Stuff happens. Who’s to say? Until you know all of the answers you just guess. You speculate. I’m from Michigan. I come down for a little peace and quiet during the winter months. I’m a snowbird and no, you wouldn’t expect it in this park,” neighbor, David Zaszczurynski said.

The name of the suicide victim will be released pending notification of family. The investigation is ongoing.