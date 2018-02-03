VENICE- 2017 a good year for Venice athletics, volleyball and football both winning state titles, and on saturday the champs were treated to a parade.

The first Venice high school championship parade since 2001.

Hundreds of Indian fans lined the roads in downtown Venice showing support for the two teams as the players rode on top of vehicles waving to their supporters.

Matt Holton came with family to watch his daughter in Venice high school’s marching band and his son, a football player.

“Almost everyone here from Venice comes out to the games and supports the school and all of its teams. So it’s just been a great experience for the players both volleyball team and the football team and for the parents to see how the town stands behind the teams,” he said.

Afterwards teams gathered in centennial park for an award ceremony hosted by coaches and teachers.