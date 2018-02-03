SARASOTA – Sarasota Military Academy students are working together to put on the Black Knight Raiders Inaugural Rise and Run 5K.

The race is Saturday, February 10th at 7 A.M. at Payne Park in Sarasota.

Erick Barnard and Brianna Trecartin created the race with their fellow raiders to promote and benefit the local IB program and raider programs at SMA.

Barnard says he’s thankful for the support of local businesses in the community. But they’re still looking for sponsors for the big day.

He says fundraising is tough, but he’s learning valuable lessons.

Trecartin and Barnard will be at the Sarasota Music Half Marathon with sign ups and you can sign up here.