SARASOTA – Sarasota deputies arrest a 76-year-old man on weapon and DUI charges after they say he threatened another driver with a weapon.

It happened shortly after 1 P.M. Thursday at Tamiami Trail and Stickney Point Road. The 52-year-old victim tells authorities the suspect, Harry Shuback, became angry when she changed lanes in front of him and flashed an obscene gesture.

Deputies say Shuback got out of his car with a firearm and told her, “you better think again before doing something like that.”

Deputies later caught up to him and arrested him.

They say his blood alcohol level with nearly twice the legal limit. He’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and DUI.