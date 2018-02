SARASOTA- The Oriole Bird is unloading the Orioles equipment and ready to get spring training started.

24,000 baseballs and more than 900 bats were delivered to Ed Smith Stadium Friday, February 2.

Spring training starts earlier this year, with the home opener at Ed Smith Stadium on February 23rd.

The Tigers, Red Sox, Yankees, Rays and more are all playing in Sarasota this season.

You can buy tickets here.