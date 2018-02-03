SARASOTA- Saturday morning, residents put their athleticism to a test for a good cause, at the 2nd Annual United Way’s Suncoast obstacle course.

Sponsors, families, track clubs, and volunteers participated in the grueling 3 mile course at the Sarasota Celery fields.

Packed with more than a dozen obstacles…from a barb wire crawl to a 12-foot wall climb to a hill run.

The race is a metaphor for the organization’s mission.

“When you think about a family. Not everyone is born with the same opportunities. Not everyone has the same opportunity in their lives. So United Way, much like the teams out here today, they’re helping each other achieve and overcome obstacles in front of them,” said Deanna Willsey, Chief Marketing Officer with United Way, Sarasota.

All proceeds are donated to families needing assistance with education and financial stability.