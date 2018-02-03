VENICE- Hubbard was already named as the 8A player of the year, and as a second team All-America by USA Today, and she’s a Herald Tribune volleyball player of the year finalist.
She had 361 kills and 92 blocks in helping the Indians to the state championship.
The senior is headed to Wofford in South Carolina. She committed there in November.
So a lot going on for Hubbard, but she’s still grateful for each award she receives.

SHARE
Previous articleDemocrats rally for special election season
Next articleNo obstacle gets in the way of United Way
Lynden Blake
Lynden Blake
http://www.snntv.com
Lynden Blake is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in journalism. As an aspiring sportscaster she has worked in many media outlets. She’s currently a news and sports reporter for Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Florida. Previously she interned for Fox Sports Florida where she worked with the production team during Tampa Bay Rays games and freelanced for www.foxsports.com covering the Miami Heat during the 2015 NBA Summer League. She shadowed at WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Ga. her last semester in Auburn. Previously, she was a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. and did many television and radio gigs for Sportz Blitz and AHSAA Radio Network. As a Tigerette at Auburn she hosted the nation’s top football prospects on game-day visits and official visits during the off season. She has always had passion for sports as she was a three-sport athlete in high school playing softball and basketball and cheering for Benjamin Russell High School.