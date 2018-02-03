VENICE- Hubbard was already named as the 8A player of the year, and as a second team All-America by USA Today, and she’s a Herald Tribune volleyball player of the year finalist.
She had 361 kills and 92 blocks in helping the Indians to the state championship.
The senior is headed to Wofford in South Carolina. She committed there in November.
So a lot going on for Hubbard, but she’s still grateful for each award she receives.
