PALMETTO- With national signing day approaching Palmetto receiver Jason Spicer Jr has one goal, play college football, but last season an injury almost derailed his plans.
Spicer went down during the Braden River game in October, diving for a pass, he said he felt a crack, but stayed in the game till the third quarter. The injury turned out to be a torn ACL, Spicer was out for the season.
He thought his dreams were over until Wednesday when he committed to William Penn. The NAIA school is in Iowa.
Jason says this football scholarship changes his life as he becomes the first person in his family to go to college.
