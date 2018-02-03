SARASOTA- Suncoast Eagles fans are getting themselves ready for super bowl Sunday in the best way…with a Philly cheesesteak!

A packed house saturday afternoon at Gentile Bros Authentic Cheesesteaks on South Tamiami Trail.

Residents snatch up cheesesteaks wearing their jerseys in anticipation for tomorrow

Owner, William Gentile, tells us it’s the busiest they’ve ever been.

“People that I bring food to every day. My every day customers, they love it and that’s all I ever hear is that it tastes just like home and that’s the best feeling in the world when someone tells us that. We’re going to bring the trophy home. The eagles are about to play a perfect game. It’s going to happen,” Gentile said.

Gentile says its pre–order pickups only tomorrow. The shop is cooking up more than 400 cheesesteaks.