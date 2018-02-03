SARASOTA- More than one hundred democrats rally at a Sarasota home Saturday morning to kick off special election season.

Campaigners from Tampa to right here on the Suncoast assemble to support democratic candidate for state house district 72, Margaret Good.

Florida governor candidate, Gwen Graham, representative Sean Shaw, and young Democrats assembled to knock on doors and promote early voting.

“It’s awesome. It’s a great feeling here. Not only are you being supported here by your local community, but people throughout the state really care and really want to see some good representation,” said Margaret Good.

Special elections begin February 13th.

good is running against James Buchannan and Allison Foxall.