SARASOTA- A local small-batch brewery is once again using their beer for good.
Brew Life Brewing off Clark Road in Sarasota, is using the first Saturday of each month to brew booze for charity.
Using a two-quart brew system, their making IPA with mosaic hops.
Money from each batch made will be saved over the months.
Brew Life Owner, Mick, Cohn says in December, they’ll use the funds to sponsor local families during the holidays.
