BRADENTON – Thousands of people stretching across the Green bridge as the 4th annual Bradenton Area River Regatta takes off.

“Its very community oriented, its takes advantage of all the tremendous assets that you have here,” said event Manager, Michael Dongilli.

Power boats jet skis, world class events and the best part it’s all free.

“We are learning about the races and what’s memorizing to us is the fact that the bridge is closed and we have so many people walking along the bridge and everyone seems to be enjoying themselves,” said Teena Sasvari

Attracting people from all over John Hunter and Aquinda Fenty from New Jersey are experiencing the regatta for the first time.

“We like the water and we basically just enjoy these water crafts, it’s exciting, it’s a little loud but it’s exciting,” said Hunter.

The fastest inland boats in the world, they speed up from going zero to a hundred in four seconds.

These boats draw in over 100,000 spectators to the Bradenton area, providing a boost for the local economy.

‘Every year we are contributing about million dollars to the urban core here and that’s one of the primary reasons we do the event here as well,” said Dongilli