BRADENTON – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a Bradenton boy reported missing by his father.

According to deputies, 12-year-old Leonel Corona’s father dropped him off at Astro Skate on 3rd Street West around 8:30 P.M. Friday.

When his father returned around 11 P.M. to pick him up, he was told Leonel left with a friend. Leonel’s family also suspected the 12-year-old went to his girlfriend’s house.

Authorities checked both leads but did not find Leonel.

He is described as 5’3″ and about 80 pounds with hair styled in a Mohawk. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, black jacket and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call (941) 747-3011.