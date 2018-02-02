SARASOTA – After Hurricane Maria ravaged the island of Puerto Rico, Leslie Torres is a adjusting to a new life in Sarasota.

Joyful, energetic and grateful are a few words that describe the 22-year-old. But her heart is breaking, her hometown of Humacao, Puerto Rico destroyed.

“I can’t explain this picture because you are in shock,” said Torres.

Torres survived two deadly hurricanes but her home did not.

“So we running to cleaning and cleaning, this we do about 12 hours,” said Torres.

Emerging from her home, the Puerto Rico she knew was gone. “It’s like a desert we see because it’s all destroyed.”

Torres was studying digital production at Metropolitan University in San Juan but Hurricane Maria changed her plans. Without a job and unable to continue her education, she left Puerto Rico.

“I don’t want to see Puerto Rico in the airplane and just crying and crying when the airplanes just leave,” said Torres.

Starting a new life in Sarasota, she found SNN.

“I’m a production assistant at SNN, and I’m so happy because now I have a television family and I’m so excited,” said Torres.

After four months, Torres returned to the island, disappointed in seeing the island still broken.

“Many people say no its better but I think it’s the same thing some people are still without electricity that they needed,”

Torres says the government is not doing what they should, so the Catholic church and an organization called PECES picked up the slack, donating ice to keep food cold because there is still no electricity and donating food for the hungry.

“I have my heart in Puerto Rico with my family with my friends with my people I love it and I miss them,” Torres said.

Feeling excited while walking into a new life with her SNN family.

“This is about living life and I’m so happy to be here,” said Torres.