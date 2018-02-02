BRADENTON – 24,000 baseballs and more than 900 bats were delivered to Ed Smith Stadium Friday, February 2.

The big truck departed Baltimore Wednesday, arriving Friday with weights, helmets even a guitar. It’s everything the Orioles could possibly need to prepare for the 2018 season.

Vice president of Orioles Sarasota, David Rovine, says when he sees the truck coming, everyone catches the spring training fever.

Spring training starts earlier this year, with the home opener at Ed Smith Stadium on February 23rd.

The Tigers, Red Sox, Yankees, Rays and more are all playing in Sarasota this season.

You can buy tickets here.