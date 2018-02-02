SARASOTA – Sasaki, the firm leading the redevelopment of Sarasota’s Bayfront, wants the public’s input on the project.

The community is invited to participate in any of the three open houses to address what activities, destinations and open spaces they would like to experience on the site.

The open houses in Sarasota are scheduled for:

Tuesday, 5-7:30 P.M., at the Robert L. Taylor Center

Wednesday, 1-2:30 P.M., at the Van Wezel Grand Foyer

Thursday, 8:30-11 A.M., at the Van Wezel Grand Foyer.

The feedback will help Sasaki develop options for the site, which will be presented at the next major community open house scheduled for April.