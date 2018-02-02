SARASOTA – As part of a 30-year agreement with FPL, more electric vehicle charging stations are installed in the City of Sarasota.

Sarasota City Hall parking lot, Palm Avenue parking garage and St. Armands south parking lot have new ports added and the ones already there were updated. The chargers were paid for by Florida Power & Light Co.

The recent installations are the latest phase in a 30-year renewable and sustainable energy partnership.

Chris Sharek recently bought a Tesla and says it’s cheaper to own an electric car than buying a gas car. There’s no engine, which means any maintenance associated with that is eliminated.

The charging stations are free and more are planned for the upcoming St. Armands parking garage.