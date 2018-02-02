SARASOTA – President Donald Trump announces he will nominate Sarasota State Republican Joe Gruters to serve on the board of Amtrak.

Gruters was the co-chair of Trump’s campaign in Florida. His nomination must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. The railroad company is majority-owned by the Federal Government.

Gruters, who also serves as chair of the Sarasota GOP says he is “honored and thrilled to be on President Trump’s team.”

The Herald-Tribune reports Gruters will remain in Sarasota and travel to attend Amtrak’s board meetings. He’ll continue to serve in the State House but it’s not clear when his confirmation hearing will be.