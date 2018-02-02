NORTH PORT – Three North Port schools are on lockdown following reports of a nearby family disturbance, now a standoff situation in the 3600 block of E. Price Boulevard.

The North Port Police Department reports the disturbance took place near Woodland Middle School, prompting a lockdown as a precaution. Atwater and Toledo Blade Schools were placed on a limited lockdown.

North Port Police Assistant Chief Mike Pelfrey tells us earlier today, a woman came home to find her son parked in her driveway. She did not want him there and called the police. She said she saw he had a firearm. The man went into the house where his brother was. The suspect first fired stray shots into the air outside and then fired shots inside the house. NPPD has not confirmed if anyone is hurt. They have set up a perimeter around the block and ask people to avoid the area. NPPD has made contact with the suspect as of 2 P.M.

North Port Police briefing on the family distrurbance situation more on SNN, The Suncoast News Network Posted by Samantha Sonner on Friday, February 2, 2018

NPPD reports there is no threat to students.

Parts of Haberland Blvd. closed down while @NorthPortPolice is handling a family disturbance in the area. @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/BIpuYWN2hz — Samantha Sonner (@SamanthaSonner) February 2, 2018