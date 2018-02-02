ELLENTON – Norm Foster embraced the game of hockey later in his life than most of his friends. Also, unlike most of his friends, Norm became a hockey hall of famer— at 80.

Foster’s hockey life is antithetical to what you would expect. Born in Canada nearly 81 years ago, Norm is one of the few people who plays more hockey since he moved to the Sunshine State.

“You could say that”, laughs Norm Foster, still playing hockey at almost 81. “I didn’t play regularly until my thirties. I was a runner. As I got older and moved down here, I played hockey, and gave up the marathons.”

Despite some pretty serious health problems, Norm plays 5 times a week, and several days he plays twice. When I asked what hockey means to him, he said, “Everything. If I didn’t have this, I’d have to go back to the pool halls.”

He proved it means everything when he was back on the ice 3 days after having bypass surgery. His passion for the game was one of many reasons he was inducted into Canada’s Over–80 Hockey Hall of Fame.

“One reason is I lived to be 80″, he jokes. More importantly it was the organizing I have done for the Senior Leagues down here.”

In fact, he schedules the ice time for the senior leagues, he makes sure there will be enough players and goalies, and he does this for two 50+ leagues, two 60+ leagues, and two 70+ leagues. All this while playing in most of them.

“Norm organizes everything”, says Paul Plourde, a senior player and organizer. “That is why he went into the Hall of Fame. It’s amazing.”

For a guy who began playing hockey late, it has become a staple in his life.

“It keeps me young”, muses Foster. “Hockey and good genes, I guess.”