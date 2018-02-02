MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County and much of the rest of the west coast of Florida don’t have enough room to shelter people from the next big storm.

Three regions are lacking shelter spaces: Central Florida, Tampa Bay and Southwest Florida, according to the 2018 Statewide Emergency Shelter Plan that is released by the Florida Division of Emergency Management every other year.

The Tampa Bay region, which encompasses six counties from Citrus to Manatee, is expected to lack nearly 15,000 spaces for evacuees in the general population in 2018, and more than 17,000 in 2023.

The Southwest Region from Sarasota to Collier counties lacks about 123,000 spaces this year, and Central Florida needs 14,000.

The Bradenton Herald reports fewer than half of the counties in Florida, including Manatee, have enough space designated for evacuees that require additional assistance.