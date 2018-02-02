SARASOTA – After careful review, Sarasota High School decided on a new head football coach Friday, and he wasn’t one of the 8 finalists the school had originally narrowed their list down to.

The Sailors new head football coach is Spencer Hodges who is a Manatee High School graduate, was an assistant coach at Braden River and, most recently, was a coach at IMG Academy.

Hodges replaces Brian Ryals who resigned in December. Ryals had been there for 4 years. Hodges becomes the 4th Sailors head coach in the past 10 years.