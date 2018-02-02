SARASOTA – The Sarasota County Fire Department responds to a hazmat incident in the 1200 block of South Tamiami Trail.

The SCFD received the call at 8:30 A.M. Friday, February 2, for employees feeling ill at a doctor’s office. The hazmat team responded to determine the cause.

The entire building was evacuated. Five patients were evaluated with flu-like symptoms but no one was transported to the hospital.

Haz Mat UPDATE: SCFD received a call at 8:30 a.m. for employees feeling ill at a doctors office. Our Haz Mat team responded to determine cause for the employees feeling ill. Detection & monitoring equipment did not reveal any issues. We are ventilating the bldg as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/Zf2qvWzhAF — SCG Emergency Svcs (@scgovEOC) February 2, 2018

The SCFD ventilated the evacuated building for precautionary purposes only.