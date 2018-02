SARASOTA – So, Sarasota has filled its Head Football Coach opening, but now there is an opening at Cardinal Mooney.

Drew Lascari, head coach of the Cougars since 2015, is leaving to take a quality–control coaching position at Rutgers.

Lascari came to Mooney from Don Bosco Prep, also in New Jersey, to replace Josh Smithers. He was 5–5 in his 3rd and final season for the Cougars.