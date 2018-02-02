MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County-based Feld Entertainment Inc. says it will produce a live touring show based on the Jurassic World films.

Feld says it will design and produce a multiyear Jurassic World arena show that should debut in fall 2019 in the United States and continue internationally.

Feld will build and rehearse the live Jurassic World show at its studios in Ellenton. The Herald-Tribune reports it will feature “a herd of life-size dinosaurs extending up to 40 feet long,” created by using state-of-the-art projection mapping, sophisticated animatronics and performer-operated characters, Feld said in a news release.

Feld is collaborating on the project with the owner and promoter of the Jurassic World brand, Universal Brand Development.