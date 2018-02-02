MANATEE COUNTY – Some lucky racing fans got to meet the drivers behind this weekend’s Bradenton Area River Regatta.

Fans showed up to a ‘Meet and Greet’ at Mattson’s City Grille in Bradenton, to get to know the racers competing.

The powerboats and jet skis were docked along the Manatee River for everyone to see up close.

Billy Rice entertained the masses with some live cover music.

We asked first time racer of this event Tyler Welch, what it’s like to race at such high speeds… and what keeps the defending champion Ashton Rinker hungry.

“It’s totally different than driving a car. 50 down the road in a car feels like nothing 50 on the water is nothing. We’re almost doubling that here this weekend, so we’re gonna be pushing a 100 to 120. There is nothing else really like it.”

“A lot of preparation and testing getting really close with my crew chief and understanding the concept of how the boat is handling.”

SNN will be there Saturday so come by and say hi.