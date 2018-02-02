LONGBOAT KEY – The death of a 54-year-old woman whose body was found at the Longboat Key Club Moorings is now being investigated as a homicide confirms the Longboat Key Police Chief. However, suicide has not been ruled out.

The Longboat Key Police forensics team is working with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the death of the woman whose body was found on the bay side of the Longboat Key Club.

Authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive woman found lying in the sauna area of the clubhouse near the pool side at 5 P.M. January 23, according to Police Chief Peter Cumming. Toxicology and tissue testing is being performed to determine what caused the woman’s death.

An autopsy has been performed, but Cumming said it was “inconclusive in regards to death.”

Information will not be released until they can determine whether or not 54-year-old woman’s death was criminal or self-inflicted.