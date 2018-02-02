PANAMA CITY BEACH – Christian McKay of Booker High School is a State Champion in girls weightlifting.

She won the state title in the 183 lbs. division at the state meet in Panama City Beach Friday. This is a photo of her on the podium as the champion Tornado.

She told me Wednesday she was going to break the state bench press record of 235 lbs., and she did exactly that on her way to the title. Here she breaks the record with a lift of 240 lbs. with her coach Bob Smithers spotting her. Booker A.D. Phil Helmuth was in attendance as well, and he provided SNN with the video.