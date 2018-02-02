NORTH PORT – North Port Police reports students at North Port High have evacuated the school buildings due to a bomb threat.

NPPD and district security are investigating the incident. The perimeter of the campus is secure. Parents cannot pick students up at this time. At 2:50 P.M., North Port Police reported kids are being moved to the Morgan Center by bus where pickup will take place. The high school remains restricted until cleared.

@NPPD