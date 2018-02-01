SARASOTA COUNTY – If you’re between the ages of 21 and 40 and you’re looking to make friends or connections, one group can fill that need.

CAN Community Health Care hosted ‘After Hours’ for the Sarasota Young Professionals group Thursday night.

After hours helps young people meet and connect with the 470 members. The group gets together the first Thursday of every month.

YPG Chairman Robert Young says they welcome anyone of any profession.

“Oh my God! There’s other young people in Sarasota because it always kind of a shock to see 50–60 people who are all under the age of 40. Most of them are under the age of 35 all in the same place, and we’re not in the background. We’re the main event.”

YPG volunteer chair Branan Jacobs says he wants members to come away with a positive experience.

“Hopefully come away with a friend or two. Someone that they can do things on the weekends on their own time that also business connections and professional connections that can continue to serve them in the office as well.”

YPG will volunteer at the kitchen for Meals on Wheels February 24.