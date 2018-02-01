VENICE – It was a typical Monday morning for Venice Fire Department’s Lieutenant, Derek Lowery.

“We road over to the hospital. I had to check on a few things. We have a little EMS room and I walked into the EMS room to make a phone call real quick,” Lowry said.

Suddenly hearing commotion in the hallway, “I walked out in the hallway and I saw a lady lying on the ground screaming and I walked over and saw a bystander. I didn’t know if they were fighting or what. I pulled him off and at the same time this nurse falls down to the ground from being choked by the alleged person.”

As an instinctual response, Lowery helped hospital staff restrain, 21-year-old Caleb Dakdok, calling Venice Police Department for backup.

Luckily, while Lieutenant Lowery was inside restraining the individual, two other Venice Fire Department personnel were waiting outside for him to finish up his call.

Another Venice fireman, Justin Cochara said, “ER nurses came out to our truck and requested that we’d come in and help our lieutenant who was inside. We had no idea what was going on. My first thought was there was a medical emergency that we had to assist with.”

Entering the room to find blood on the floor and Dakdok mumbling, “It was lots of Greek Mythology stuff and just lots of off the wall like sadistic stuff,” Cochara said.

Later discovering he was on a four–day mushroom drug binge.

“There was something wrong with him. He needed help and his wife (girlfriend) brought him in to get some help,” Lowery said.

Nearly 15 minutes and 8 personnel later, Dakdok was sedated to a hospital bed and taken into custody.

Lowery said, “It was great help of the staff, all of us together, coming together to take care of a bad situation. All of the hospital staff did great. VPD…the fire department, we all came together and thankfully nobody got critically injured.”

Call it being in the right place at the right time.

Dakdok was taken into custody by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and charged with one count of Aggravated Battery and one count of Aggravated Battery of a Health Care Provider.