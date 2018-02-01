VENICE – Venice is bleeding a different shade of green this weekend as Philly’s tight end, Trey Burton, becomes the first Indian alum to play in the Super Bowl.

“There’s a buzz around school, buzz around the community, social media, that Trey is playing in the Super Bowl, and anyone who is not an eagles fan will probably be one on Sunday,” Venice Defensive Coordinator, Larry Shannon, said.

Venice Head Coach, John Peacock, says as his quarterback, Trey helped turned Venice football into a state powerhouse.

“Everyone wanted to be Trey and follow Trey,” Peacock said.

And Burton credits Venice’s coaching staff for preparing him for the biggest game of his career.

“I don’t know too many other high schools that have every single coach on staff that played college football, and two coaches who played in the NFL, and so just with that experience, they know what it takes at the highest level, and I’m extremely thankful I was able to go to Venice,” Burton said.

“It really makes me feel proud, I had the opportunity to change his life, and for him to come back and show that appreciation means a lot,” Shannon added.

Burton has a career high five touchdowns this season, but his high school coaches agree, even with his success, he’s still the same boy from Venice.

“Javion and him actually speak and talk. Trey has been to some of our games and a lot of them know him on a personal level so it’s cool for them to see him on TV,” Peacock said.

“He’s a great father,” Shannon said. “Someone who still loves to text and joke with you all the time.”

Shannon’s texts to Trey this week are about making super bowl memories.

“He said he was just thinking about one more game one more game.”

The Indians have their State Champ parade Saturday, but Shannon says on Super Bowl Sunday, “You know, we’re going to be glued to the TV waiting for him to get that opportunity to step on that field.”

Trey’s brother, Clay, who coaches at Venice, will be in Minnesota for the big game.