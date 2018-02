SARASOTA – Jim Selinski has been named the new chief operating officer of the Van Wezel Foundation board of directors.

The nonprofit group supports arts education and community enrichment with the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota.

Selinski joined the foundation in December 2015 as the chief development officer.

Selinski has helped raise more than $11 million. He’ll oversee fiscal and operation management in his new role.