NBC News – We all know exercise is crucial to health and wellness, but less clear is how to fit physical activity into a busy work day.

Many office jobs require long hours of sitting behind a desk, but a sedentary lifestyle has long been linked to multiple health problems, including weight gain and obesity.

A new study finds getting up and standing for six hours a day burns an extra 54 calories. Doesn’t sound like much, but if you do the math, it translates into a five and a half pound weight loss after a year and 22 pounds over 4 years.

Study author, Dr. Francisco Lopez-Jimenez of the Mayo Clinic, takes it a step further by turning his work space into a mini-gym.

Experts say even minimal activity throughout the day, compared to just sitting, doing nothing, can help prevent heart attacks and stroke.

“We spend 10 hours of our lives every day at work, way more than we spend at home, so I think it makes sense to make our office one of our main settings for physical activity,” said Lopez-Jimenez.

