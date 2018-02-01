BRADEN RIVER – The Braden River girls basketball team is arguably the best girls team on the Suncoast, although North Port, Riverview, and Southeast would argue with me, maybe Booker too.

Braden River with their 17–6 record, 10–0 in the district playing a non–district game against Bradenton Christian at Pirates’ Cove.

The Pirates were up big in the 4th quarter but the Panthers not going gently as Faith Jackson goes bombs away from deep, off the miss Emma Swaagman is there to follow it up.

Then, Julia Rodriquez rebounds the ball then goes all the way the other way for the bucket and the foul as the cheerleaders celebrating Senior Night for the team.

A little later, O Mariah Gordon hits Cheyenne Stubbs on the wing, and Stubbs nails the 3–pointer.

As the game came to a close, Jessica Jackson hits Bailey Sikkema for the basket, but the Pirates go into district play with a big win.